Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Cuddle at Radiohead Concert Double Date

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are experts at keeping their romance to themselves, but when they cozy up at a rock concert, their fans are going to take notice!

That’s precisely what happened when the private pair attended the Radiohead concert in Boston on Saturday night. Martin and Johnson huddled together at the packed venue as seen in pictures shared on social media. At one point, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was even spied resting her head on the rock star’s shoulder.

Martin wore a gray T-shirt and a black ball cap while Johnson chose a what appears to be a tan blouse for the night of live entertainment.

And before long, they were joined by another well-known couple: TV star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian. “They were joined by Jesse from Breaking Bad,” one fan captioned a photo of the foursome in the stands together.

Rumors that Martin and Johnson were dating first started percolating at the end of 2017. Since, they've largely kept their romance to themselves with a few exceptions, including a PDA-filled walk down a Malibu beach in January.

This fun-looking night out in Boston arrives just weeks after Johnson revealed exactly what it was like to work with Aussie star Chris Hemsworth on their upcoming mystery thriller Bad Times at the El Royale.

"I think it was a really big mistake to have him take his shirt off," Dakota Johnson told ET's Carly Steele. "Because it's all you can look at. It's so astonishing. It's really impressive." And, Johnson teases, "He may or may not do a little dance of sorts. And it's so, so spectacular."

They’ve been joined by Jesse from breaking bad pic.twitter.com/rNVW0JCIGk — rosie (@breadandrosie) July 29, 2018

Get more news on another of the actress's upcoming film projects in the clip below.

