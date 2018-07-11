Dakota Johnson's Fashion-Forward Pants Are Making Us Ditch Our Skinny Jeans

Actress Dakota Johnson enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles with her stylist, Kate Young, who hosted the 2nd annual Maison St-Germain party at Little Beach House Malibu on Tuesday evening.

The style star arrived in a fashion-forward bow off-the-shoulder top and high-waist belted denim pant by cool-girl London-based designer Isa Arfen. While the striking statement shoulder-baring blouse is definitely a winner, what really captured our attention was her polished jeans. At first glance, it could be mistaken for trousers, thanks to its elevated silhouette, but the piece still retains denim's effortless aesthetic with its classic blue shade. The wide belt adds flair and accentuates the frame, while its roomy straight leg is a fresh alternative to fitted skinny versions we often resort to.

Sansho Scott for BFA

So if you're tired of wearing the same old denim, channel the brunette's trendy look by nabbing a pair of belted trouser jeans for yourself. Pair with a romantic top and stiletto sandals for date night à la Johnson, tuck a striped tee in and don with sneakers for the weekend or team with a lightweight knit, structured jacket and slingback pumps for the office.

Pomelo

Pomelo High Waisted Tie Waist Culotte Jeans $37

Zara

Zara Paperbag Waist Culottes $46

Revolve

Lovers + Friends Cameron Jean $148

Joe's

Joe’s The Paperbag High Rise Trouser $188

Shopbop

J Brand Via Pleat Front Pants $298

Watch a sneak peek of the star's new thriller, Suspiria, here.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Pippa Middleton's Growing Baby Bump in a Chic Striped Shirt Dress -- Shop Her Look!

Natalie Portman Proves the Puffy Shoulder Trend Is Totally Wearable

8 Stylish Sunglasses Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now: Shop