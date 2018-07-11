See Pippa Middleton's Growing Baby Bump in a Chic Striped Shirt Dress -- Shop Her Look!

Pippa Middleton has been owning maternity style and her outfits at Wimbledon are everything we want to wear right now.

Relying on easy, breezy frocks to dress up her baby bump, the mom-to-be constantly radiates in stylish warm weather numbers we want to add to our own closet. Case in point, the light blue Polo Ralph Lauren striped linen shirtdress she wore on day nine. The belted silhouette cinches high at the waist right above her adorable belly, which we can see is clearly growing. The socialite paired it with a Pop & Suki cross-body camera bag, Ray-Ban round sunglasses, gold hoops and Penelope Chilvers espadrilles -- which she donned previously with a white eyelet midi on day four.

HGL/GC Images

HGL/GC Images

Whether you're expecting or not, a belted striped button-down design is a timeless summer staple that is literally flattering on everyone. The vertical lines elongate the frame, the belt accentuates an A-line shape and the shirt design is a classic that can't be beat.

Shop Middleton's exact dress below (hurry there's only one size left!), along with a bevy of similar options including sleeveless, asymmetric hem and mini length styles. Sport it anywhere to work with pumps, brunch with flats or on vacation complete with slides. Score yours below.

Target

Who What Wear Sleeveless Asymmetric Hem Shirt Dress $33

ASOS

Lost Ink Plus Shirt Dress in Stripe With Waist Detail $70

Mango

Mango Cotton Shirt Dress $80

J.Crew

J.Crew Tie-Waist Shirtdress in Stripe $118

French Connection

French Connection Tatus Stripe Drawstring Shirt Dress $128

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Shapira Dress $188 $129

A Pea in the Pod

Pietro Brunelli Camomilla Maternity Dress $178 $130

Saks Fifth Avenue

Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Shirt Dress $245 $147

Saks Fifth Avenue

Lafayette 148 New York Stripe Handkerchief Shirtdress $498 $225

