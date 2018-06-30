Pippa Middleton Reveals How She's Channeling Serena Williams During Her Pregnancy

Pippa Middleton is hitting the tennis court!

Kate Middleton's little sister is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, but that doesn't mean she's abandoned her fitness routine. In her latest column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, the exercise enthusiast revealed how she's taking a few tips from Serena Williams throughout her pregnancy.

“I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” Pippa wrote. "Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months.”

“Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis,” she reasoned.

Pippa, who shared in her column earlier this month that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the "riskier months" were over, said she realized that she was going to have to adjust her "four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine." Tennis, however, remains one of her favorite activities. The 34-year-old explained in her new piece that she's been told to “keep two feet on the ground when hitting strokes and to avoid sharp turns and quick movements, particularly as I approach the due date.”

Pippa confirmed her pregnancy in Waitrose Kitchen earlier this month, revealing that unlike her sister -- who suffered from severe pregnancy sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), during her pregnancies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- she cruised through her first 12 weeks without any morning sickness.

“I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery," she wrote at the time. "And ensure that post-baby, my old favorite jeans will still fit eventually!"

Williams, meanwhile, recently gave Pippa's sister a shout out in honor of InStyle's first-ever Badass Women issue. "Well, obviously Beyoncé," she gushed of who she thought was the No. 1 badass. "That goes unsaid. Rihanna goes unsaid. Kate Middleton!"

The tennis pro continued, marveling over how Middleton stepped out of the hospital to take photos for the press just after giving birth to Prince Louis in April. "She was … standing!" Williams raved. "So, she’s officially No. 1."

Williams was with both Middleton sisters at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May. See what the athlete told ET about watching her good friend, Markle, tie the knot in the video below.

