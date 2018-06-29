Serena Williams Calls Kate Middleton No. 1 'Badass'

Looks like Meghan Markle isn't the only royal family member Serena Williams looks up to!

The 36-year-old tennis pro is featured on the cover of InStyle for August, and in honor of the magazine's first-ever "Badass Women" issue, she was asked who she thinks is the No. 1 badass.

"Well, obviously Beyoncé," she gushes. "That goes unsaid. Rihanna goes unsaid. Kate Middleton!"

Williams -- who shares one child, baby girl Alexis Olympia, with husband Alexis Ohanian -- continues on, marveling over how impressed she was when Middleton stepped out of the hospital and took pictures for the press just moments after giving birth to her and Prince William's third child, Louis, in April.

"She was … standing!" Williams raves. "So, she’s officially No. 1."

Williams has become a close pal of Markle's, and has said nothing but amazing things about the Duchess of Sussex in various interviews over the past few years.

While chatting with ET in April, Williams told us she couldn't be happier for her friend for finding love with Prince Harry.

"I'm obviously super happy for her," she said at the time. "She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice and I couldn't be happier for her."

Last month, Williams was one of the lucky guests invited to the former Suits star's royal wedding. See the fabulous entrance Williams made with her husband in the video below!

