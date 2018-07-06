Pippa Middleton's Summer Maternity Style Is Totally Worth Copying, Even If You're Not Pregnant

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Pippa Middleton has been nailing her maternity style. The mom-to-be is completely embracing warm weather and donning lightweight, summery dresses that adorably show off her baby bump while exuding her signature feminine, polished aesthetic.

Whether you're expecting or not, Middleton's latest outfits are chic, versatile and easy to recreate for any occasion: a vacation, an outdoor BBQ, a summer soiree, running errands -- you name it!

Peek her newest looks below and shop our selects to channel the stylish brunette's ensembles without breaking the bank.

At Wimbledon the 34-year-old socialite wore a darling white eyelet dress with frilly straps from Brit label Anna Mason. She continued the summery theme with light blue lace-up Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges, Jess Collett Milliner straw hat, J.Crew rattan clutch and oversized round Chanel sunglasses.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Shop Her Look

Nordstrom

Adelyn Rae Charmaine Lace Sundress $153

Farfetch

Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges $105

J.Crew

J.Crew Fan Rattan Clutch $88 $60

Bloomingdale's

Aqua Bow Detail Fedora $58

Le Specs

Le Specs Zephyr Deux $79

In London, Middleton was spotted leaving for a trip with husband James Matthews in a floaty honey yellow mini with overlay and cutout detail. She accessorized with a woven cross-body bag, comfy sneakers and classic aviator shades. Score our tips on how to pull off the bright color for your skin tone here.

Backgrid

Shop Her Look

Lulus

Lulus Impress The Best Yellow Off-The-Shoulder Dress $49

Puma

Puma Smash V2 L Perf Sneakers $55

Bembien

Bembien Lily Bag $165

Sunglass Hut

Ray-Ban RB3025 55 $153

Get all the details on her little nephew, Louis', christening taking place on Monday in the video below.

