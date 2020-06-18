Summer 2020 Sunglasses Celebs Are Wearing -- Meghan Markle, Beyonce & More!
Sunglasses are the best way to elevate an outfit, and celebrities seem to agree.
Stars are often never without shades, and whether they're blocking flashing lights, shielding from the sun or using them as a finishing eyewear touch to a look, they're seen in the coolest pairs.
If you're looking for new sunnies to rock for the rest of the summer, shop the exact pairs that celebs have sported, along with similar options with price tags that give you room to buy a couple more.
Ahead, shop various styles from Meghan Markle's elegant cat-eye shape to Reese Witherspoon's classic sunglasses.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex is the epitome of classic style in a pair of sleek black sunglasses that boast a subtle cat-eye silhouette.
SHOP MEGHAN'S SHADES:
Finlay Henrietta, $180
GET THE LOOK:
H&M Sunglasses, $12.99
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo is the queen of glamorous shades and sleek aviator sunglasses are one of her go-to styles à la these AMAVII gold-and-green specs.
SHOP J.LO'S SHADES:
Philip 18k Gold Sunglasses, $195 at AMAVII
GET THE LOOK:
SOJOS Aviator Sunglasses, $13 at Amazon
The triple-threat talent loves sunglasses so much, she teamed up with Quay to design her own collection, and the best-selling aviator is now back in stock just in time for summer!
SHOP J.LO'S SHADES:
All In, $65 at Quay
Beyonce
The pop star served a lewk when she rocked these oversized sunglasses from Dita.
SHOP BEYONCE'S SHADES:
Narcissus, $550 at Dita
GET THE LOOK:
Diff Beck III 57mm Sunglasses, $85 at Nordstrom
Bella Hadid
The supermodel rocked gal pal Rihanna's new luxury line head to toe, featuring a pair of multicolored transparent shield shades. The futuristic, sporty style is perfect for the girl who is not afraid to experiment with trends.
SHOP BELLA'S SHADES:
Guard Mask, $420 at Fenty
GET THE LOOK:
Kenzo Sport Shield Sunglasses, $170
Billie Eilish
Leave it to the "Bad Guy" singer to pull off an edgy, shapely pair like this bold triangular one from Privé Revaux, propped low on the bridge of the nose.
SHOP BILLIE'S SHADES:
The Bermuda, $29.95 at Privé Revaux
GET THE LOOK:
Zero UV Triangle Cat Eye Sunglasses, $10.95
Reese Witherspoon
The Big Little Lies star is all about classic style and these tortoiseshell cat-eye frames from her Draper James brand is as versatile as it is elegant.
SHOP REESE'S SHADES:
Eliza Sunglasses, $58 at Draper James
GET THE LOOK:
SA106 Cat Eye Sunglasses, $10.95 at Walmart
Jennifer Lawrence
Ray-Bans' iconic round sunglasses add a cool-girl flair to any outfit as seen on J.Law.
SHOP JENNIFER'S SHADES:
Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $123.20 at Bloomingdale's
GET THE LOOK:
Fest Aviator Sunglasses, $55 at Madewell
