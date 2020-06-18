Sunglasses are the best way to elevate an outfit, and celebrities seem to agree.

Stars are often never without shades, and whether they're blocking flashing lights, shielding from the sun or using them as a finishing eyewear touch to a look, they're seen in the coolest pairs.

If you're looking for new sunnies to rock for the rest of the summer, shop the exact pairs that celebs have sported, along with similar options with price tags that give you room to buy a couple more.

Ahead, shop various styles from Meghan Markle's elegant cat-eye shape to Reese Witherspoon's classic sunglasses.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex is the epitome of classic style in a pair of sleek black sunglasses that boast a subtle cat-eye silhouette.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

SHOP MEGHAN'S SHADES:

Finlay

GET THE LOOK:

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo is the queen of glamorous shades and sleek aviator sunglasses are one of her go-to styles à la these AMAVII gold-and-green specs.

James Devaney/GC Images

SHOP J.LO'S SHADES:

AMAVII

GET THE LOOK:

Amazon

The triple-threat talent loves sunglasses so much, she teamed up with Quay to design her own collection, and the best-selling aviator is now back in stock just in time for summer!

SHOP J.LO'S SHADES:

Quay

Beyonce

The pop star served a lewk when she rocked these oversized sunglasses from Dita.

SHOP BEYONCE'S SHADES:

Dita

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Bella Hadid

The supermodel rocked gal pal Rihanna's new luxury line head to toe, featuring a pair of multicolored transparent shield shades. The futuristic, sporty style is perfect for the girl who is not afraid to experiment with trends.

Gotham/GC Images

SHOP BELLA'S SHADES:

Fenty

GET THE LOOK:

Shopbop

Billie Eilish

Leave it to the "Bad Guy" singer to pull off an edgy, shapely pair like this bold triangular one from Privé Revaux, propped low on the bridge of the nose.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for ASCAP

SHOP BILLIE'S SHADES:

Privé Revaux

GET THE LOOK:

Zero UV

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star is all about classic style and these tortoiseshell cat-eye frames from her Draper James brand is as versatile as it is elegant.

SHOP REESE'S SHADES:

Draper James

GET THE LOOK:

Walmart

Jennifer Lawrence

Ray-Bans' iconic round sunglasses add a cool-girl flair to any outfit as seen on J.Law.

TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SHOP JENNIFER'S SHADES:

GET THE LOOK:

Madewell

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Sign up for ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Shop more celebrity favorites:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: The Celebrity-Approved Hunter Boots Are Majorly Discounted

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Khloe Kardashian's Denim Brand Is 33% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off