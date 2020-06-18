Shopping

Summer 2020 Sunglasses Celebs Are Wearing -- Meghan Markle, Beyonce & More!

By Amy Lee‍ ‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sunglasses are the best way to elevate an outfit, and celebrities seem to agree.

Stars are often never without shades, and whether they're blocking flashing lights, shielding from the sun or using them as a finishing eyewear touch to a look, they're seen in the coolest pairs. 

If you're looking for new sunnies to rock for the rest of the summer, shop the exact pairs that celebs have sported, along with similar options with price tags that give you room to buy a couple more. 

Ahead, shop various styles from Meghan Markle's elegant cat-eye shape to Reese Witherspoon's classic sunglasses.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex is the epitome of classic style in a pair of sleek black sunglasses that boast a subtle cat-eye silhouette. 

Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

SHOP MEGHAN'S SHADES: 

Finlay henrietta sunglasses
Finlay

Finlay Henrietta, $180

GET THE LOOK:

H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses
H&M

H&M Sunglasses, $12.99

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo is the queen of glamorous shades and sleek aviator sunglasses are one of her go-to styles à la these AMAVII gold-and-green specs. 

Jennifer Lopez at z100 on april 9
James Devaney/GC Images

SHOP J.LO'S SHADES:

AMAVII philip 18k gold sunglasses
AMAVII

Philip 18k Gold Sunglasses, $195 at AMAVII

GET THE LOOK: 

SOJOS aviator sunglasses
Amazon

SOJOS Aviator Sunglasses, $13 at Amazon

The triple-threat talent loves sunglasses so much, she teamed up with Quay to design her own collection, and the best-selling aviator is now back in stock just in time for summer! 

 

SHOP J.LO'S SHADES: 

J.Lo x Quay aviators
Quay

All In, $65 at Quay

Beyonce 

 

The pop star served a lewk when she rocked these oversized sunglasses from Dita. 

 

SHOP BEYONCE'S SHADES: 

Dita Narcissus sunglasses
Dita

Narcissus, $550 at Dita

GET THE LOOK: 

Diff Becky III 57mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Diff Beck III 57mm Sunglasses, $85 at Nordstrom

Bella Hadid 

The supermodel rocked gal pal Rihanna's new luxury line head to toe, featuring a pair of multicolored transparent shield shades. The futuristic, sporty style is perfect for the girl who is not afraid to experiment with trends.

Bella Hadid in Fenty outfit
Gotham/GC Images

SHOP BELLA'S SHADES: 

Fenty guarded mask sunglasses
Fenty

Guard Mask, $420 at Fenty

GET THE LOOK: 

Kenzo Sport Shield Sunglasses
Shopbop

Kenzo Sport Shield Sunglasses, $170

Billie Eilish 

Leave it to the "Bad Guy" singer to pull off an edgy, shapely pair like this bold triangular one from Privé Revaux, propped low on the bridge of the nose. 

Billie Eilish ASCAP 2019 Pop Music Awards
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for ASCAP

SHOP BILLIE'S SHADES: 

Prive Revaux bermuda white sunglasses
Privé Revaux

The Bermuda, $29.95 at Privé Revaux 

GET THE LOOK: 

Zero UV Triangle Cat Eye Sunglasses
Zero UV

Zero UV Triangle Cat Eye Sunglasses, $10.95

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star is all about classic style and these tortoiseshell cat-eye frames from her Draper James brand is as versatile as it is elegant. 

 

SHOP REESE'S SHADES: 

Draper James Eliza tortoise sunglasses
Draper James

Eliza Sunglasses, $58 at Draper James

GET THE LOOK:  

SA106 walmart cat eye sunglasses
Walmart

SA106 Cat Eye Sunglasses, $10.95 at Walmart

Jennifer Lawrence 

Ray-Bans' iconic round sunglasses add a cool-girl flair to any outfit as seen on J.Law. 

Jennifer Lawrence in red skirt
TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SHOP JENNIFER'S SHADES: 

Ray-Ban round sunglasses
Bloomingdale's

Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $123.20 at Bloomingdale's 

GET THE LOOK: 

Madewell round sunglasses
Madewell

Fest Aviator Sunglasses, $55 at Madewell

