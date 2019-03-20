Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sizzling in a new sunglasses campaign!

The newly engaged lovebirds star in Quay Australia's campaign for its collections with the pop star and baseball legend. Lopez and Rodriguez rock glamorous sunnies in multiple pics, including both couple and solo shots.

Everyone knows sunglasses are a staple in both of their daily looks as they always don statement shades.

“Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe,” Lopez says in a press release. “I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on a pair of sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on a great pair of sunglasses is part of that.”

“Quay Australia has been one of my go-to brands ever since I first discovered them a few years ago,” Lopez continues. “I fell in love with them, and I’ve worn them regularly since. When the opportunity to team up was presented, it felt so fitting. Getting to do this with Alex was a big bonus too. He loves sunglasses as much as I do."

The J.Lo collection boasts six fierce styles, each priced at $60. A.Rod's range has five effortlessly cool designs for men, starting at $50.

See the stunning campaigns images and shop our favorites ahead.

Courtesy of Quay / Sasha Samsonova

Courtesy of Quay / Sasha Samsonova

Courtesy of Quay / Sasha Samsonova

Courtesy of Quay / Sasha Samsonova

Courtesy of Quay / Sasha Samsonova

Courtesy of Quay / Sasha Samsonova

Courtesy of Quay / Sasha Samsonova

Shop the collection:

Quay

#QUAYXJLO All In $60

Quay

#QUAYXJLO Reina $60

Quay

#QUAYXAROD Poster Boy $60

