Jennifer Lopez couldn't look happier with her new fiancé by her side and her massive diamond engagement ring on her finger.

The Shades of Blue actress and her handsome future-hubby, Alex Rodriguez, were spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday evening, and the pair were both smiling bright as they walked the streets of the Big Apple, arm in arm.

The 49-year-old pop superstar and the former New York Yankee dressed in warm layers against the crisp evening air. Lopez rocked a voluminous fur scarf over a long off-white coat and denim jeans while Rodriguez donned a stylish black-and-white plaid coat over a classy grey turtleneck sweater and dark slacks.

Although their styles were on point, all anyone could notice while they strolled about the city was the enormous sparkler on Lopez's finger, which shined as brightly as the streetlights in the flash of the photographers' cameras.

The couple, who have been dating for two years, took to Instagram to announce the news of their engagement earlier this month, after Rodriguez proposed during their recent tropical vacation.

When the former baseball pro popped the question, he presented her with a ring that’s estimated to be worth over a $1 million dollars.

"J.Lo’s stunning engagement ring from A-Rod appears to feature a 12-15 carat emerald cut diamond in a classic solitaire white gold or platinum setting," jewelry expert Kathryn Money, Vice President of Strategy and Merchandising for jewelry company Brilliant Earth, told ET shortly after the proposal. "The elegant simplicity of the ring’s design allows the gorgeous, show-stopping center diamond to be the focal point."

Check out the video below to hear more about the exciting engagement news, and Lopez's spotlight-stealing new hardware.

