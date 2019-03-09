Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

"She said yes ♥️," the former New York Yankee wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of J.Lo's hand with a massive sparkler on her ring finger. Lopez posted the same photo, adding, "♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Benny Medina, Lopez’s long time manager, confirms to ET that the couple is engaged.

The post comes hours after A-Rod shared a special message about soulmates on his Instagram Story.

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be," the message read.

The two have been enjoying their time together on a tropical vacation, and couldn't have looked happier in the photos they shared on Instagram over the last couple of days.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in February of 2017. The two met while they were separately having lunch and Lopez went up to the athlete.

"I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by," Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her daytime show in April 2017. "Afterwards, I went outside, and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder."

Lopez said that they first started chatting about living in Los Angeles, as Rodriguez had just moved to California after residing on the east coast for years. Eventually, he reached out to ask her on a date.

"He texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK,'" Lopez recalled. "We had a nice dinner."

The couple then made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017 and have been inseparable ever since.

Lopez and Rodriguez frequently gush about one another, telling ET in September 2017 how they complement each other.

"I think we're just best friends," Rodriguez told ET during the season nine Shark Tank premiere. "We just love spending time together. Our kids love each other, so it's a good thing."

"It's what it's all about," he added. "It's a good time for us and it's great to be supportive and loving towards each other."

This will be the fifth time that Lopez has been engaged. The "El Anillo" singer was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She then tied the knot with Marc Anthony in 2004 and divorced in 2014. The two share twins Max and Emme. She was also briefly engaged to Ben Affleck in 2002, before separating in 2004.

As for Rodriguez, he was married from 2002 to 2008 to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

And it seems the former baseball player's girls love Lopez just as much as their dad! Rodriguez has previously stated that his daughters will FaceTime him just to see if Lopez is around.

The couple's kids seem to have gotten close over the past year, attending Lopez's Las Vegas shows and spending holidays together.

Congrats to the happy couple!

