Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are enjoying some down time.

The hardworking power couple is getting in some "R&R," sharing some snaps from their current tropical vacation. On Friday, the former New York Yankee took to Instagram to share a teasy video of his lady love, Lopez, shaking it and dancing to Bad Bunny and Drake's single, "Mia."

"Heading into the weekend like: 🌴," A-Rod captioned his video, which features J.Lo dancing and then smiling at him as she turns and walks away. The "On the Floor" singer is casually dressed in leggings, a white tee, black cropped sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

On her profile, Lopez posted a selfie her beau took, which shows her in a cheeky green bathing suit.

"#beachbums 🌅🌴💕," she wrote alongside the sexy snap.

The two also celebrated International Women's Day, sharing posts on their Instagram Stories. The Second Act star wrote, "Happy #NationalWomensDay to all my queens out there. Today and every day," alongside a selfie of her in her bikini.

Rodriguez posted a photo of Lopez with her daughter Emme and his two girls, Ella and Natasha. "Today we celebrate all women and their extraordinary contributions. I'm blessed to share my life with these incredible ladies. You all mean more to me than I could ever express in words," he wrote.

Rodriguez told ET in 2017 that the multi-hyphenate has rubbed off on his own daughters.

“My girls adore Jennifer,” he said. “She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”

Lopez responded to Rodriguez's kind words a few months later, telling ET, "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

For more on Lopez and Rodriguez's blended family, watch below.

