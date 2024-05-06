The 2024 Met Gala is here -- and the biggest stars turned out their best looks to celebrate!

The annual event -- hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour -- is always held on the first Monday of May, and attended by a host of A-list celebrities like Zendaya, Blake Lively, the Kardashian-Jenner family and many more stars who turn out for fashion's biggest night.

This year's theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

May 06, 2024 - 2:02 PM PDT Ashley Graham's Stunning Black Gown The model stunned as one of the first stars of the night, and she revealed to ET that the dress took over 500 hours to hand-make due to the thousands of tiny crystal embellishments. "It can barely breathe," Graham said with a laugh. "My organs have been moved together. This is not my normal waist."

Ashley Graham at the 2024 Met Gala in New York on May 6. - John Shearer/WireImage

May 06, 2024 - 1:58 PM PDT What happens inside the Met Gala? After the highly anticipated red carpet, celebrity guests are invited inside the glamorous event, which is not recorded for the public. Each year, however, this is a formal dinner as well as an A-list performance. Past artists who have taken to the stage at the Met Gala have included Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna!

May 06, 2024 - 1:55 PM PDT Gayle Queen's Met Conundrum The news anchor is trying to figure out which earrings make the most sense for the night's theme, and is taking feedback from fans. She's going for either mini-bird cage earrings or decorative, more abstract chandelier earrings. Either way, fans will find out which direction she went when she hits the carpet soon.

May 06, 2024 - 1:49 PM PDT Gigi Hadid Shimmers Gigi Hadid gave fans a glimpse at what is going to certainly be a showstopping look in a snapshot posted to her Instagram stories. The 29-year-old model shared a sneak peek at her prep -- which includes having her face covered in layers of gold leaf paint. She's certainly got a mythical/fairytale vibe going, it would seem.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

May 06, 2024 - 1:40 PM PDT Can the Public Attend the Met Gala? The event is invitation only for Anna Wintour's star-studded guests. However, members of the public are invited to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art to view the annual fashion exhibit dedicated to the year's theme. This year's exhibit runs from May 10 through Sept. 2, 2024.

May 06, 2024 - 1:35 PM PDT How Much Do Met Gala Tickets Cost? Thinking of snagging a Met Gala ticket? For most it's not a feasible price tag. According to the New York Times , not only is the Met Gala invite-only, but those who make the grade are expected to shell out $75,000 for one ticket. That's an increase of $25,000 from last year. The price for a table? It starts at $350,000, and the seating chart is quite the mission in and of itself. By the way, Wintour has final say on who does and doesn't get an invite to the event.

May 06, 2024 - 1:26 PM PDT How Are Celebrities Invited to the Met Gala? While Anna Wintour has the final say on the annual event's guest list, there is no guaranteed way to score the invite. Those who don't make the initial list can find themselves on a waitlist. Many brands will buy out tables and invited celebrities as their personal guests, wearing their designs.

May 06, 2024 - 1:17 PM PDT How is the Met Gala Different From Other Red Carpet Events? It's called fashion's biggest night for a reason! With a theme and a dress code, celebrities who walk the red carpet of the Met Gala have clear guideposts and are called out if they ignore them. Going too far off the mark of the themes can result in public backlash.

May 06, 2024 - 1:07 PM PDT How is the Met Gala Related to the Metropolitan Museum of Art? When the Costume Institute began it was the Museum of Costume Art, which was formed in 1937. In 1946 that museum merged with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which became the new home of the Costume Institute. The annual gala began in 1948 to raise funds for the Costume Institute and was later referred to as the "Met Gala." Every year, the star-studded affair takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

May 06, 2024 - 1:01 PM PDT What is the History of the Met Gala? The first Met Gala kicked off in 1948 and was initially known as The Costume Institute Benefit. It started as a midnight supper. At the time, ticket prices were a mere $50. In 1973 the evening issued its first theme. And in 1995, Vogue partnered with the event for the first time, putting Anna Wintour at the helm.

May 06, 2024 - 12:55 PM PDT What is the Significance of the Met Gala? The Met Gala is how the star-studded event is commonly referred to, though it's formally called the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. Each year, the Met Gala provides the department with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements. The first Met Gala kicked off in 1948. Last year, the event raised $22 million for the Costume Institute.

May 06, 2024 - 12:50 PM PDT Who Are They Wearing? Florals, for spring, groundbreaking. In February, the Met Gala announced that the dress code is "The Garden of Time," which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title. According to Vogue , "the most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the 'garden' part of 'The Garden of Time.' Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough)." Several fashion houses including Carolina Herrera and Vetements have already teased their contributions to the night's fashion.

May 06, 2024 - 12:45 PM PDT The Guest List In addition to the co-chairs, the Met Gala always boasts a star-studded guest list, complete with daring, demure, and delicate fashions. Anna Wintour is in charge of the guest list, keeping it mostly secret prior to the event. However, Rihanna has already confirmed her forthcoming appearance. Riri told British Vogue that she'll be at the swanky soirée while teasing her red carpet look. "I'm gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage," she confirmed.

May 06, 2024 - 12:41 PM PDT The Evening's Hosts Longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has served as a co-chair for the annual event since the magazine's partnership with Met Gala began in 1995. And this year's co-chairs also include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. Jonathan Anderson, creative director of LOEWE, and Shou Chew, TikTok's CEO, are honorary co-chairs.

May 06, 2024 - 12:36 PM PDT When/Where is the Met Gala held? The Met Gala takes place (almost) every year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The red carpet begins at 6 p.m. ET and runs until the final star (historically, Rihanna) arrives.

May 06, 2024 - 12:28 PM PDT What is the theme of this year's Met Gala? This year's Met Gala theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Max Hollein, CEO of The Met, said in a statement that the "innovative" exhibition -- and the accompanying star-studded annual fundraising gala -- will "push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment." According to the announcement, the exhibition will include garments that span over 400 years, and will be "visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion."

