Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had a friendly reunion on Monday night during an after-party for the 2024 Met Gala. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, served as a co-chair for this year's event, and later spent part of his evening with his supermodel ex.

The former pair were all smiles sitting close on a couch together at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party, which was hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Russo, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, and Renell Medra.

In the pic, Kendall and Bad Bunny both appear to be drinking cocktails while laughing together.

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and guests at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez and Renell Medra on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. - Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

The reality star dazzled in a custom white corset, lace-covered mini-dress, by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The chic piece showed off her impressive legs.

This wasn't Kendall's first look of the night. After wowing at the gala in a never-worn archival piece from Givenchy, which was designed by the late Alexander McQueen, Kendall donned another archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen white strapless dress. In the piece of fashion history, Kendall looked angelic in the winged design with a short front and lengthy back.

Kendall Jenner attends Met Gala after-party in Vivienne Westwood look. - Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner in archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen for the Met Gala after-party. - Gotham/GC Images

Back in December ET confirmed that Kendall and Bad Bunny had called it quits after less than a year of dating.

A source told ET at the time, "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them."

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source continued. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

Kendall Jenner attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/Getty Images

Bad Bunny attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York. - Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

The source said that there "isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."

Coincidentally, the former couple attended the 2023 Met Gala together. Though they posed separately on the carpet, they were later seen heading to an after-party together after the annual event.

And despite their split, the exes have remained amicable, ringing in the New Year together shortly after their breakup.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny celebrated New Year’s Eve together while on vacation near Barbados with friends including Justin and Hailey [Bieber]," another source told ET at the time. "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still close and have a good time when they’re together."

