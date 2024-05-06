Linda Evangelista made her Met Gala return on Monday, and stunned in her first appearance since 2015.

The iconic supermodel shined in a glamourous custom Khaite gown from designer Catherine Holstein -- a draped ivory silk gown which she paired with long sheer white gloves and sheer heels.

Evangelista, 58, looked flawlessly elegant and chic as she smiled for photographers at the star-studded event, of which the theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and "The Garden of Time."

Linda Evangelista at the 2024 Met Gala in New York on May 6. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While the striking, regal white outfit was eye-catching, she added a splash of color with some emerald green chandelier earrings.

The green earrings complimented her gorgeous, short dark brown hair and subtle but flawless makeup, including pale pink lipstick.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Evangelista's last appearance at the Met Gala came in 2015.

In September 2021, the 57-year-old model filed a $50 million lawsuit claiming that she was left permanently disfigured after undergoing a cosmetic procedure in 2016, which she said led to her pulling back from the public eye.

In court docs previously obtained by ET, Evangelista claimed that her "quality of life, her career, and her body" were all ruined in 2016 after she says she was permanently disfigured as a result of allegedly undergoing the cosmetic procedure -- and then subsequently undergoing multiple procedures and surgeries required to try to correct those physical injuries.

Evangelista settled the lawsuit in July 2022, and then made her first return to the runway in 15 years the following September, when she made a surprise appearance at a Fendi fashion show in Manhattan.

