Talent definitely runs in the family!

Jennifer Lopez couldn't help but show of her twins' singing skills in sweet birthday tributes to them on Friday. The singer's children with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, just turned 11, but clearly already have nice sets of pipes.

Emme impresses with a performance of "How Far I'll Go" from Moana in her tribute video, which adorably features photos and clips of herself hanging out with Alex Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10. Max's video, meanwhile, showed him belting out "The Faith Song" from The Amazing World Of Gumball.

"Happy birthday my perfect marshmallow coconut princess Momma is so proud of you!! #foreverlove #emmemaribel #11 2/22 12:21 #twoismyluckynumber #twins," she captioned Emme's clip, before writing, "Happy Birthday my lil beautiful coconut brilliant boy. Mommy is so proud of you!!! #foreverlove #maximiliandavid #11 2/22 12:22 #twoismyluckynumber #twins," alongside Max's.

Lopez's twins aren't the only ones who might follow in her performing footsteps. Rodriguez told ET in 2017 that the multi-hyphenate has rubbed off on his own daughters.

“My girls adore Jennifer,” he said. “She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”

Lopez responded to Rodriguez's kind words a few months later, telling ET, "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Being 'Fearless' As a Young Dancer: 'Ignorance Is Bliss' (Exclusive)

Alex Rodriguez Films Jennifer Lopez Pole Dancing for New Movie ‘Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her First Romantic Valentine’s Day With Alex Rodriguez

Related Gallery