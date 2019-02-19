Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for the third season of her hit series World of Dance, and seeing all the new, fresh talent got the singer looking back at her own early career.

Lopez recently sat down with ET's Keltie Knight, alongside her fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, and opened up about the upside to being a young dancer who doesn't yet know enough to be scared of failure.

"I think I was pretty fearless. I think when you're younger, you are. Like, ignorance is bliss," Lopez explained. "You have no idea [to think] like, 'I can fall on my face and it's gonna scar me for 10 years.' You know none of these things."

That being said, the 49-year-old pop superstar candidly admitted that she might not have had what it takes to be a World's Got Dance champion back at the beginning of her career.

"I'd like to think I could, but I don't think I could," Lopez laughed. "I don't think I would have made it very far here."

However, Lopez had a lot of love for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez' dance moves.

When asked how each of the judges' significant others would fare in the competition, they all agreed that Hough's girlfriend, Hayley Erbert -- a professional dancer and Dancing With the Stars troupe member -- would have the edge when it came to technique.

However, Lopez championed her man, who has shown a lot of passion and commitment for dancing in a number of fun videos he's posted to Instagram in recent months.

"It depends on what we're judging," Lopez said. "If it's love of dance, Alex wins!"

The third season of World of Dance premieres Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Rodriguez Films Jennifer Lopez Pole Dancing for New Movie ‘Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez Explains How She'll Feature 'World of Dance' Stars on Upcoming Tour

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Favorite of Alex Rodriguez’s Body Parts

Related Gallery