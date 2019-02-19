Jennifer Lopez is getting her Dirty Dancing on!

The 49-year-old stunner is currently training for her upcoming film Hustlers, in which she will be playing a stripper. On Monday, she appeared on her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram Stories in a sexy video as she practiced a pole dance to the song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."

Rocking sky-high clear stiletto heels and a black sports bra and booty shorts, J.Lo approaches the pole, before hoisting herself up, spinning around, squatting down, and giving A-Rod a seductive smile.

Earlier in the day, Lopez shared several videos of herself at the gym, lifting weights.

"Working on strength training for new movie,” she captioned on clip.

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram Stories

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram Stories

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram Stories

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram Stories

Last week, Lopez opened up about training for Hustlers at home, telling Jimmy Kimmel, “We do have a pole at the house right… It’s a portable pole. First of all, this is gonna go bad… but you can practice with it there. I have a girl who comes in and teaches me.”

Noting that her instructor is from Cirque du Soleil, Lopez called the training “very hard.”

“I have bruises everywhere,” she said. “I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole. It’s, like, acrobatic. It’s different muscle groups and the things they do with their legs, upside down, I’m like, ‘What? I can’t… hold on. Can we do that part again?’”

For more from Lopez, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Explains How She'll Feature 'World of Dance' Stars on Upcoming Tour

Jennifer Lopez Says She's Practicing Her Pole Dancing Skills at Home for Upcoming Stripper Role

Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her First Romantic Valentine’s Day With Alex Rodriguez

Related Gallery