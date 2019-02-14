Jennifer Lopez is ready to celebrate her milestone birthday in a big way, with the best dancers in the world!

In honor of her upcoming 50th birthday in July, the singer is embarking on a 24-city U.S. tour, titled It's My Party: The Live Celebration. And while she's always been backed by incredibly talented dancers, this time, J. Lo is bringing stars from World of Dance along for the ride to take her shows to a whole new level.

ET was invited to the season 3 premiere screening of the dance competition show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where Lopez explained exactly how she plans to incorporate the dancers (and maybe even some fans!) into her tour.

"Well, I'm going to have some of them open for me and we're also going to do workshops and little things," Lopez, who is an executive producer and judge on the show, teased to ET. "We're going to have special packages where you can come, you can learn some of the dances, maybe even wind up in the show. We'll see!"

"But we're [definitely] going to have World of Dance kids out there opening for me," she continued. "I'm probably going to bring back somebody from first, second and third season."

No word yet on which acts are confirmed to join Lopez on tour, but we have our fingers crossed for fan favorites like Michael Dameski, Charity & Andres, BDash & Konkrete and respective season 1 and 2 champions Les Twins and The Lab.

Plus, fans are about to be introduced to a whole new group of dancers when season 3 of World of Dance premieres Feb. 26 on NBC. Scott Evans, who is taking over hosting duties from Jenna Dewan, teased that the all-new season is like "something out of a movie."

"I think people, since the first season, realize that we really do have the best dancers in the world," Lopez told ET about how the show continues to raise the bar season after season. "And so the best dancers in the world show up. You're not going to get by if you're [just] OK. We only have the best, and it's amazing to watch for me because I love dance so much."

"When I see these people, I'm, like, really blown away. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, like, these people are amazing.' I've never seen anything like it," she continued. "Every year it gets better and better because I think they realize the level of quality that they have to be to be on the show. So they're like, 'We have to be better than last year, or else we're not going to get through.' And it's true."

Lopez's fellow judges, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, also weighed in to explain the new scoring system. In past seasons, competitors had to receive a score of 80 or higher to advance to the Duels round. In season 3, they need an 85.

"That means that there are acts in season 1 and season 2 that would not have made it through this season. You have to be that much better," said Ne-Yo. "Also, there are less slots for the competitors this time. I was genuinely concerned after the first season what we were going to do in season 2 to up ourselves, like, how could anybody [top that]? We saw such amazing things, how could it get any better? It gets better every time. And with us upping the score now, it has no choice but to get better because if you want to get to the next level you gotta be better than you were."

Hough agreed, teasing what fans can expect from the third installment of the competition show.

"It's going to be epic, vibrant, exhilarating and incredible," he shared, adding that the group of people that got to see a sneak peek were "crying, laughing, clapping, cheering, hootin' and hollerin'."

"And that's what you're going to be doing if you're watching it. It really is amazing," he continued. "Honestly, of all the three seasons, I think this is by far my favorite. It just feels more vibrant. There's much more energy. The dancing and the talent is extraordinary. Yeah man. It's so good! You gotta watch it."

ET also caught up with Hough back in November, where he admitted he's learned a lot by working so closely with Lopez.

Hear highlights from the exclusive chat in the video below.

