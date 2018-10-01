Jenna Dewan Leaves 'World of Dance' After 2 Seasons

Jenna Dewan will not be hosting World of Dance season three.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Dewan broke the news that she won't be returning to the popular NBC show. The 37-year-old Step Up star has hosted the dance competition executive produced by Jennifer Lopez since its debut last May.

However, she said that although she will no longer host the show, she plans to return to mentor contestants.

"Hi to my World of Dance lovers!" she wrote. "I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible ☺️ It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my @nbc family, @jlo, @derekhough @neyo and everyone involved in this journey❤️ We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I've only dreamed of! Can't wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone. ❤️❤️"

According to a source, due to Dewan's busy production schedule, she couldn’t make World of Dance work in her calendar and therefore the network decided not to have a host for this upcoming season. However, she will be back this season as a mentor, ET has learned.

Interestingly enough, Dewan's first episode on Fox's The Resident airs on Monday night. Dewan will have a recurring role in season two as a medical sales rep.

