Jenna Dewan Is Told ‘Soulmates Take on Many Different Forms’ in Emotional Psychic Reading

Things got deep on Jenna Dewan’s drive to The Late Late Show on Monday. Host James Corden surprised the dancer and TV personality with a ride from Thomas John, the medium from the new Lifetime show, Seatbelt Psychic.

Thomas gave Jenna a reading all while driving her to the studio.

“It’s actually kind of crowded back there,” he began, referencing Jenna in the backseat.

“Oh, really? Hi guys!” Jenna quipped, looking around.

But things quickly got serious as Thomas connected with several members of her family, including her grandmother, Betsy. At one point he asked if there was a naming connection with Betsy, prompting Jenna to get teary.

“Oh god, here we go. My daughter’s middle name was Elizabeth, which was her full name, freaked out that you just said that,” Jenna said, referencing her daughter Everly.

After a few minutes, Thomas passed on a message from Jenna’s departed loved ones.

“This is the message I’m supposed to give you is that soulmates in life take on many different forms,” he noted. “Soulmates do not have to be in a romantic context, so sometimes you are soulmates with your parents, with your friends. I do feel there’s been this whole inventory with your friendships, your relationships, needing to look at certain things. You can go forward in confidence knowing that there’s a lot of support for the decisions you’re making.”

The message was particularly poignant in light of the news of Jenna’s split from her husband of eight years, Channing Tatum, this past April. The former couple posted about the separation in a joint statement at the time.

Jenna has been working on herself since the announcement. In the newly released September cover of Women’s Health, she opened up about her journey.

“I feel I’ve been on a wave of growth,” she told the magazine. “It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

For more from the magazine, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan Poses Nude as She Talks About Her Transformation Since Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan Joins Fox's 'The Resident' -- Find Out Who She's Playing!

Jenna Dewan Lands New Musical Drama 'Mixtape' on Netflix

Related Gallery