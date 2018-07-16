Jenna Dewan Joins Fox's 'The Resident' -- Find Out Who She's Playing!

Jenna Dewan is a busy bee.

The World of Dance host is adding yet another project to her slate, joining the cast of Fox's sophomore medical drama, The Resident, playing a character that also has a strong dance background, the network announced on Monday.

Dewan will recur as Julian Lynn, a sharp and sophisticated medical device rep with an ability to connect with just about anybody. Her warmth, beauty and charisma make her highly effective at a job she loves. A former dancer, Julian got her life back with the help of a device. As the season progresses, Julian gradually becomes aware of the lack of transparency in her chosen field and realizes there may be dangerous issues ahead.

She joins an ensemble led by Matt Czuchry, Emily Van Camp, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower.

The news comes just weeks after Dewan's previously-thought-to-be-dead musical drama, Mixtape, was resurrected by Netflix for a 10-episode season after Fox opted not to pick up to series. The premise explores the love stories linking a diverse bunch of people in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to hosting the NBC dance competition, World of Dance, and starring in the upcoming Mixtape, Dewan, 37, has a few films in the works: Berlin, I Love You and The Wedding Year.

The Resident returns Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

