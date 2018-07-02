Jenna Dewan Lands New Musical Drama 'Mixtape' on Netflix

Jenna Dewan is headed to Netflix!

The network confirmed to ET on Monday that the 37-year-old actress and dancer will star as Joanna in a new musical drama, Mixtape, exploring the love stories linking a diverse bunch of people in Los Angeles, California.

The series comes from Joshua Safran, who previously worked on Gossip Girl, Smash and Quantico. It will also star Revenge’s Madeleine Stowe, British actress, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and La La Land star, Callie Hernandez.

Safran, who is executive producing and writing the show, took to social media on Monday to share how it was dream gig to bring Mixtape to life.

“It has been hard to keep this secret!” he wrote. “How lucky to have something so unlikely as this happen. Never in my wildest dreams… (Also: there is nothing quite like making an episodic musical. I have missed it so much.)”

Netflix shared further details about the show’s premise on Twitter.

The platform has ordered 10 episodes for the first season.

Dewan has previously graced television screens on American Horror Story, Witches of East End and Supergirl.

