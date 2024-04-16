Zendaya to Co-Chair the 2024 Met Gala: Revisit Her Most Iconic Looks

While it's been five years since Zendaya last graced the Met Gala with her presence, the five-time attendee is set to co-chair this year's star-studded affair -- meaning fans will once again get to see the 27-year-old superstar steal the spotlight.

Zendaya will be serving as co-chair -- alongside Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour -- at the event on May 6, which will be themed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from their permanent collection, and the gala will serve as a showcase for some of the most memorable styles and wildest designs fashion fans are likely to see all year.

In celebration of Zendaya's return to the Met Gala as a co-chair, ET is glancing back in time at her past head-turning, jaw-dropping Met Gala looks.

Met Gala 2015 -- Theme: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

Zendaya made her debut appearance at the 2015 Met Gala, rocking a Fausto Puglisi dress. - Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Zendaya made her Met Gala debut when she was 18, and wowed in a striking Fausto Puglisi gown, featuring the red and black color scheme that was prominent at the event, due to the theme, as well as some stunning sun design embellishments on the skirt.

She complimented the dress with a golden tiara covered in smaller suns, bringing a cohesiveness to the look that really made it stand out among the year's many stellar ensembles.

Met Gala 2016 -- Theme: "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"

Zendaya stuns in a metallic Michael Kors gown at the 2016 Met Gala. - Kevin Mazur/WireImage

For the high-concept, high-tech-inspired theme, Zendaya opted for a retro-futuristic off-the-shoulder metallic gown, designed by Michael Kors -- along with some Jorge Adeler rings. Pairing the bronze dress with the quasi-sci-fi hair style, the actress seemed to radiate the art deco futurism of Fritz Lang's Metropolis.

Met Gala 2017 -- Theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"

Zendaya wore a colorful Dolce & Gabbana dress to the 2017 Met Gala. - John Shearer/Getty Images

For her third outing at the iconic event, Zendaya stole the spotlight in a bright, colorful Dolce & Gabbana gown which featured a tropical parrot print and was a true work of art.

The theme for the 2017 Met Gala celebrated the avant-garde work of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, and while there was some debate over how well Zendaya's look fit the theme, there was no disagreement that she looked effortlessly flawless in the eye-catching gown.

Met Gala 2018 -- Theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

Zendaya rocked a chainmail-inspired Atelier Versace ensemble to the 2018 Met Gala. - Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Zendaya embraced the religious iconography theme, and added a bit of warrior legend to it with this Atelier Versace chainmail-inspired gown meant to evoke the strength and spirit of Joan of Arc.

Met Gala 2019 -- Theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

Zendaya wore a glowing Cinderella-themed gown to the 2019 Met Gala. - Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Zendaya arrived at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a (literal) glowing gown, inspired by Cinderella. The stunning Tommy Hilfiger dress shimmered in shades of silver and light blue, and actually appeared to light up in the dark.

She styled her hair up just like the Disney princess and clutched an adorable purse shaped like the pumpkin coach from the popular fairy tale.

The star-studded Met Gala -- also known as the The Costume Institute Benefit -- will be held May 6, 2024. Each year, the Met Gala serves as the primary source of funding for the Costume Institute's operating budget.

