'World of Dance': Duels Round Performers Can't Keep Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo in Their Seats (Exclusive)

The talent level on World of Dance just keeps getting better and better!

Season two of the dance competition show continues on Wednesday with "The Duels" round, where the top qualifying acts from each division will choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination. And in an exclusive sneak peek clip from the all-new episode, fans can clearly see just how intense this next step is, as performers from the Upper Division let it all out on the dance floor in hopes of getting closer to winning the $1 million grand prize!

One of the fierce battles that fans will see in this round is a face-off between two dance couples -- Luka and Jenalyn, returning Cabaret ballroom dancers from season one that hail from Toronto, Canada, and Latin Cabaret performers Karen y Ricardo, a real-life pair from Santiago, Chile.

"Let the duels begin!" executive producer and judge Jennifer Lopez exclaims as the pairs get ready to perform two solid pieces packed with highly technical moves and risky lifts.

Needless to say, it will be a tough decision for who moves on and who goes home. Watch the full sneak peek clip of the duel in the player above.

World of Dance is making its move to it's new time slot on NBC -- now airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The network announced earlier this week that Julianne Hough, Paula Abdul, Mel B, Ciara and Savion Glover will be joining the show as guest mentors later this season, with Misty Copeland serving as a guest judge.

Hough teased her upcoming mentoring role while chatting with ET for an exclusive sit-down interview in March. Hear what she had to say about working with her brother, judge Derek Hough, professionally again in the video below!

