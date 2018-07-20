'World of Dance': Jennifer Lopez Cheers On Junior Dancer Who Slays Rihanna-Inspired Flamenco (Exclusive)

World of Dance is turning up the heat!

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from Tuesday's all-new episode, the judges can't keep their eyes off a young dancer competing in the juniors level who performs a fiery Flamenco dance to Rihanna's "Te Amo."

In the clip, Victoria Caban, a 14-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey, hits the stage in round four of "The Qualifiers." Dressed in a gorgeous black-and-purple costume, with her hair pulled back into a tight bun, she's as confident as they come, hitting her first pose with intensity, and setting the vibe for the rest of her piece.

Her routine is entertaining from beginning to end, packed with plenty of sharp movements and impressive quick turns, not to mention major attitude! Throughout the fierce performance, the clip cuts to executive producer and judge Jennifer Lopez, who seems to be in awe of the Pulse Elite Protégé.

Watch the sneak peek performance in the player above!

Although fans will have to wait until Tuesday, July 24, to see whether or not Caban makes it to the next round of the competition, it's clear this triple-threat teenager makes a lasting impression, bonding with Lopez over their shared Puerto Rican heritage. If Caban wins the coveted $1 million prize, she plans to give half of the money to help rebuild the Caribbean island following the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

