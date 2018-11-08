Derek Hough is learning a thing or two from Jenny from the Block!

ET's Keltie Knight recently sat down with the 33-year-old professional dancer, who admitted that seeing his World of Dance boss' racy InStyle spread didn't phase him. In fact, he said Jennifer Lopez making headlines is just par for the course.

"It's not that I'm used to it, but I expect nothing different from her, really. You know what I mean?" Hough shared. "I have to say I'm getting some inside scoop, you know, sitting next to her, the way she takes photos."

He's also got a front row seat (literally) when it comes to watching Lopez make boss moves on World of Dance, which just started filming season three.

"Man, I am so excited. We have white chairs this season," he dished. "It's so funny, because the first day Jennifer came in, she goes, 'We need white chairs!' It changed the whole feel, the whole vibe. I was like, 'I know why you're J.Lo now.'"

According to Hough, Lopez definitely knows how to lay down the law.

"I asked her, I said, 'Hey, do you think A-Rod could give me some World Series tickets? And she said, without even blinking, she said no," he revealed, name-dropping Lopez's baseball star boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. "I just saw A-Rod the other day and he goes, 'Oh, by the way, I totally had tickets for you if you wanted to come.' I'm like, 'Come on J! Come on J!'"

For now, however, Hough is focused on preparing for his first-ever solo tour -- and changing up his look as he's growing out his facial hair for the month of November. He told ET that it's all for a good cause.

"Movember is an amazing organization that has donated so much and has raised so much money for the cause, basically for men's cancer. But also, what people might not realize is it's for mental health and suicide prevention," he said, encouraging fans to participate. "You can go to Movember.com and learn about how you can get involved more."

