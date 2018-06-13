Derek Hough Reveals Why He Won't Dance In Front of Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)

Derek Hough sometimes feels like he has two left feet around Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old dancing pro admitted to ET's Lauren Zima that he gets a little nervous around his fellow World of Dance judge. "I've actually banned myself from dancing with Jennifer," he confessed. "I'm such a clutz around her."

Hough added, "I always have a pretty good partner I would say, but with her, I somehow knock heads or we're falling over each other. It's kind of funny."

As for why he gets so thrown off around Lopez, 48, he confessed, "I'm not focused. I'm dancing and I get lost in her eyes. I mess up."

In addition to World of Dance, Hough also spoke further with ET about his upcoming debut solo tour, Derek Hough: Live! The Tour. "I'm so excited about this tour," he gushed. "One of the things I really wanted to incorporate with this tour [is to] make it feel different."

"It's going to have a different vibe, a different energy, but still very very entertaining. With the live music element to it -- for me, when I go to a concert, when I go to a show, just that kick drum ... you can feel it in your chest," continued Hough, who previously toured with his sister, Julianne Hough. "You hear that violin or that live music -- that live feeling, there's just something about it. You can feel it, and as a dancer, the music dictates so much. So, to have that in the show for me is so exciting, I just can't wait."

Here's more on his upcoming tour:

