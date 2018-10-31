Slay, Jennifer Lopez!

The 49-year-old singer covers the December issue of InStyle, and inside the magazine, she's rocking what may be her most risque look since the plunging Versace gown she wore to the 2000 GRAMMYs.

The World of Dance judge shows off her fit and fabulous figure in an emerald green, sequined cape by Valentino, completing the sexy ensemble with gold Christian Louboutin stilettos and Bulgari jewels.

Anthony Maule

"In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture," Lopez tells the outlet. "It was just like, 'Jennifer has a big butt, and it's good.'"

Last year, ET exclusively spoke with J.Lo about what it is was like walking the red carpet at the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, in the aforementioned silk chiffon dress that has since become legendary. At the time, she was dating Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"I just remember walking onto the red carpet, I was with Puffy [P. Diddy]," she recalled. "I walked on [the carpet and] I felt like, an energy. Like everything started stirring."

"It was a weird feeling," she continued. "I was like, 'What's happening?' And my dress was happening and I didn't know it."

