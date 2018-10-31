Jennifer Lopez is teaching them young!

In an interview with The New York Times that was published on Tuesday, the 49-year-old entertainer recalls when her 10-year-old daughter, Emme, suggested that she might not want to get married. As the Times puts it, Lopez saw this as a "parental victory."

"I’ve always been trying to tell her, love yourself. You don’t need anybody to complete you," the proud mom says. "She don’t need no fairy tale."

Lopez's fierceness is also rubbing off on boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella. The 43-year-old former athlete tells the newspaper that the triple-threat star is teaching his children "how to sing, how to dance [and] how to stand as a strong woman."

Rodriguez adds, "It’s incredibly powerful and beautiful for me to see."

This isn't the first time the former MLB pro has praised Lopez's influence on his daughters.

“My girls adore Jennifer,” he told ET in September 2017. “She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”

In May, Lopez responded to Rodriguez's kind words, telling ET, "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

Here's more with the power couple:

