Jennifer Lopez is bidding farewell to the Las Vegas strip!



On Saturday, the 49-year-old songstress performed All I Have, her residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, for the last time. Afterward, ET’s Kevin Frazier caught up with her to discuss the show ending and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s total support of her career.



“Listen, to have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows -- we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind,” she explained. “It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me.”

Rodriguez was of course by Lopez's side during her emotional last show, rocking a pink suit. The couple also posed with heir kids, including her daughter Emme, 10, niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried, 10, and Rodriguez‘s daughters, Natasha, 13 and Ella, 10, on the red carpet.

Lopez discussed with ET how her Vegas show transformed from just a concert to something far more near and dear to her.



“I thought it was just like another gig that I was going to do and it would be fine,” she said. “But, it actually turned out to be something so incredibly special and different and it's funny. It just taught me like when you approach things, you go ‘I’m going to make this the best show Vegas has ever seen.’ And when you're doing that in rehearsal from the beginning, you can actually make that happen.”

Ultimately, the show earned over $100 million and was seen by 500,000 fans over three years. Lopez also gushed about just how excited she is for Second Act, her forthcoming romantic comedy.



“It's that type of feel-good, inspirational movie and I can't wait for it to come out,” she said. “I mean, we have an amazing cast and Milo [Ventimiglia], Vanessa Hudgens, Leah [Remini]… and I did a song for it called 'Limitless' which Sia wrote… And she did an amazing job and it's a great song! You know how she writes ,but it's so funny, when I played it for [her children] Emme and Max, I was like, 'Let me play you something. Tell me what you think’… [Emme] was like, 'It sounds like a Sia song.' I was like, 'It is a Sia song!’”

Second Act arrives on Dec. 14.



