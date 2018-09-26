Jennifer Lopez is showing off her incredible body!

The 49-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an empowering message with her fans. Wearing a clingy red dress, large hoop earrings with her hair swept up, Lopez's unbelievable biceps are on full display as she proudly flexes her muscles.

"Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight!" Lopez captioned the pic following one of her All I Have residency performances in Las Vegas, Nevada. "When I started this run I thought, 'OMG, 15 shows in 27 days, that’s a lot...' But I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down, I would be even stronger at the end of it."

Lopez has done just that, continuing to work out throughout her nearly month-long run at Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in an effort to "be in the best shape of my life."

"There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could... but here we are with only 3 shows left!!" she wrote. "And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem"

It appears that Lopez's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, may have taken the gorgeous pic as the "El Anillo" singer tagged him in the post.

Rodriguez, 43, has been spending lots of time in Vegas throughout Lopez's residency. When ET spoke with the Second Act star earlier this month, she revealed that she has no nerves about performing in front of her boyfriend.

“No, I don’t,” she said. “This is me. Take it or leave it!"

