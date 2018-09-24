Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate performer.

During a recent show for her All I Have residency in Las Vegas over the weekend, the 49-year-old singer had a little slip-up onstage, but handled it flawlessly. While Lopez took some time to greet her fans as she sang her hit, "Dance Again," she accidentally slipped in her heels while bending down and briefly landed on her butt.

Though this being J.Lo, she recovered like a pro, getting up without missing a beat and continuing to shake hands with her fans.

This is how you handle a fall like a pro @JLopic.twitter.com/t7jCuFSd15 — Chris 💵 (@jlogreeknews) September 23, 2018

Lopez certainly has a lot to celebrate when it comes to her ultra-popular Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater. She broke the record on Saturday night for the highest grossing night for a show in the venue's history.

Saturday's show was also a particularly star-studded one. Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Dua Lipa and Becky G. all went backstage after the performance, where a source tells ET the ladies all danced and sang along to music. Lopez's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was also by her side for the festivities.

Evan Rogers

Gomez later took to her Instagram Story to gush over the show.

"You were absolutely incredible tonight!" Gomez wrote. "I didn't want to bother you while you had a moment. My flight leaves now or else I would've stayed! I'm so sorry!! I wanted to tell you how much you inspired me tonight!!!! I haven't felt that free in my entire life! Lol THANK YOU!! I just wanted to tell you how amazing god thinks you are!!!! He was speaking to me through your show tonight!! Like made me feel like a woman!! Lol I love you so much!"

ET spoke to Lopez earlier this month about what it's like to perform in front of Rodriguez. Check out her adorable response:

