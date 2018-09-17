Jennifer Lopez takes lounging by the pool to a whole new level!

The 49-year-old entertainer took to social media on Sunday to show fans how she decompresses between performances for her Las Vegas residency, All I Have, and it will leave you speechless.

In the pics, Lopez stuns in a skimpy peach-colored swimsuit with cutouts. One photo showed the World of Dance judge's profile -- especially her toned thighs, arms and backside -- while she poses with her arms above her head and her hair in a messy bun. Lopez is lying down in the second snap, where she put her arm muscles, chest and face front-and-center.

In addition to the relaxing setting, Lopez had lots of fun with the caption, referencing the color of her swimsuit.

"Everything’s just peachy 🍑 #tangerinedream #peachesNCream #topnaughty #suitsandfruits #throwingshades #doublebuns," she quipped. "Knot your average peach 🍑 To peach their own 🍑 Practice what you peach 🍑 😂"

Just before J.Lo posted her peach puns and sexy snaps, her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, took to Instagram to share another way the triple-threat star preps for her performances.

"She does this before every show. Seriously. #pregameroutine #AllIHave," Rodriguez, 43, captioned a video of Lopez -- wearing a white T-shirt, glasses and a towel in her hair -- dancing in front of a mirror to "Dinero," her song with Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

"Lol!!! Don't give away all my secrets!!!" Lopez commented on the video.

Here's more with the adorable couple:

