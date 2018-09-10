Jennifer Lopez makes her rom-com return in the upcoming flick Second Act, and fans aren’t the only ones excited -- her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was on set to check out the action and support his lady during filming.

But while having lover boy watching on may spark extra nerves for some, it didn't faze Lopez! The actress told ET’s Nischelle Turner that she had no trepidation about working in front of the baseball hunk.

“No, I don’t,” she said, during our set visit. “This is me. Take it or leave it!"

In the highly anticipated new film, Lopez plays a clerk named Maya who lands a high-profile job in New York City thanks to a fake Facebook profile.

This Is Us hunk Milo Ventimiglia plays her husband, Trey, while actress and real-life pal Leah Remini portrays her bestie.

“I only saw one person's face in my mind for Trey and it was Milo, and I didn't know if he would do it, you know what I mean?” Lopez shared. “I'm the lead character and sometimes guys don't want to do that, and it's a testament to who he is as an actor and person. We were so lucky to get him.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens was cast as her co-worker in the film, and Lopez admits that the 29-year-old teen idol was perhaps the most popular star on set!

“It’s my kids, it's Alex's kids -- they're like, ‘Oh, my God, Vanessa Hudgens!’” Lopez laughed.

Reflecting on the opportunity Maya finds herself with in the film, Lopez admitted she felt like she’s been gifted a “second act” herself at times.

“That was me,” she said, referring to Maya. “I was the Bronx girl who kind of had some dreams and used to get on that train and go into the city and it was like another planet for me.”

“And that's what the movie is about,” she continued. “It's like, ‘Don't stop yourself 'cause some bad [stuff] happened back in the day. Keep it moving, keep it going, don’t give up.'”

