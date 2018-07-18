Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Team Up for a Glow Up in First 'Second Act' Trailer -- Watch!

Jennifer Lopez is looking to tickle your funny bone and warm your heart this holiday season!

The trailer for the stunning songstress’ upcoming film Second Act was just released, offering up a new kind of Cinderella story. Maya, played by Lopez, is an ambitious employee at a big box store who’s frustrated that she can't move up in the company without a college degree. But when a friend spruces up her resume with some little white lies, she suddenly lands the job of her dreams on Madison Avenue. But can she live with the lies that got her there?

The trailer also features appearances from the supporting cast including Milo Ventimiglia who plays Maya’s love interest and Lopez’s real-life pal Leah Remini who provides the movie’s comedic relief.

Some gems from the trailer include images of Maya mountain climbing and meeting President Obama on her totally-fabricated Facebook account, as well as getting help from a vet who speaks Mandarin in order to win over a big client, with hilarious results.

Vanessa Hudgens also makes an appearance in the movie as rising star at the company looking for guidance from Maya. Back in March, Hudgens spoke with ET about joining the iconic songstress on set.

“First off, she completely welcomed me with open arms and took such good care of me,” she shared. “And was just so so sweet and the stuff that we got to do together was just magical. Like walking through Central Park together and the wind blowing and the leaves falling... It was just so much fun."

Second Act arrives in theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

Check out the trailer up above.

