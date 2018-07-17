Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and More Stars' Favorite Nightlife Spots by h.wood Group Set for Big Expansion

Good news for Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Drake and more celebs --- even more h.wood hot spots are set to open around the world.

The hospitality and nightlife group responsible for Hollywood hot spots like Bootsy Bellows, The Nice Guy and Delilah has reacquired its global rights from its partner, Hakkasan Group -- and has set its sights on expanding with even more locations this year.

Harry Styles, Mariah Carey and other stars known to frequent h.wood venues have eight new places to look forward to by the end of 2018, from Dallas to Chicago to L.A.

"This decision follows years of growth with Hakkasan Group that helped us grow our portfolio of nightlife concepts in Los Angeles into a diversified hospitality brand with restaurant, nightlife, and hospitality venues across the world. We are proud of the work we've done with Hakkasan Group and our long-standing partnership with them," Brian Toll, co-founder of The h.wood Group, said of their new independence in a press release.

Co-founder John Terzian added, "Our goal over the next 5 years is steadfast and focused. The h.wood Group will be expanding into new markets with our concepts while staying true to our core values -- providing The h.wood Group's unique luxury appeal and unparalleled quality to incredible clientele."

Jenner hosted her 22nd birthday party last November at The h.wood Group's Petite Taqueria. See more on the model in the video below.

