Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Picture of Her: ‘Thank God She Knows Her Angles’

Khloe Kardashian wants to set the record straight.

The 34-year-old new mom took to Twitter on Tuesday for the first time in a while to talk about what she’s been up to lately. Over the weekend, KoKo was featured in a video on her sister Kendall Jenner’s Instagram Stories wearing a bikini and sitting poolside.

“I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video,” she tweeted. “LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”

One fan replied and told her not to give herself a hard time.

“Sister do NOT feel the need to explain every little thing you do. You rock at being a mommy, obviously, and you look goooood okuurrr,” the commenter wrote.

Khloe replied, “Love you for that reminder!!! Much love and many blessings!”

Khloe gave birth to baby True in April and has been hard at work to get her body back ever since. Last month she wrote about her fitness plan on her app.

"It's been so great being back in the gym with my trainer. I'm so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal," she wrote. "Coach Joe's already shared all the details about my first post-baby workout, and now he's back to give you guys an update about our fitness strategy. You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I'm pumped!"

