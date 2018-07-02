Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Post-Baby Body While Soaking Up the Sun in Yellow Bikini: Pic!

Khloe Kardashian is back in a bikini less than three months after giving birth to her first child, baby girl True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, showed off the new mom's post-baby body via a video posted to Instagram Stories over the weekend, and needless to say, girl is looking good!

In the video, seemingly taken by Kendall without Khloe's knowledge, the Revenge Body star rocks a bright yellow two-piece while soaking up the sun and scrolling through her iPhone.

"Sister Sunday," Kendall, 22, captioned it.

Khloe has been very vocal about wanting to get back into shape following the birth of True. She's been documenting many of her workouts via social media and on her app, KhloeWithAK.

Last month, the Good American founder also revealed that she and her NBA star boyfriend frequently work out together. "True is down for her nap so it’s time to get a workout in," she exclaimed in a Snapchat video.

"I always know that I feel great after my workouts but sometimes getting the energy to just go in that gym. I just want to go back to sleep too and take a nap with True."

"If you stay ready you never have to get ready," she added. "So I gotta get back to staying ready."

Hear more on how Khloe is sticking to her new fitness routine in the video below.

