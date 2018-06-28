What's the Deal With Khloe Kardashian's Massive New Ring? (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian was recently snapped wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger, which naturally, had her fans wondering if she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Khloe wore the ring on Sunday while out to dinner in Los Angeles with Tristan and a group of friends -- a dinner she later denied was "tense" according to a Daily Mail report.

Rumors later intensified about the 34-year-old reality star's sparkler after she appeared to cover her left ring finger in a picture sister Kim Instagrammed for her birthday on Wednesday.

But a source tells ET that despite Khloe's new bling, "Khloe is telling everyone she is not engaged." In an Instagram Story video Kim shared on Wednesday of Khloe opening her birthday gift from Kim's 5-year-old daughter, North, Khloe also wasn't wearing the ring.

However, our source does note that Khloe and Tristan are definitely in a "good place" following his cheating scandal. In April -- just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True -- multiple reports alleged that the 27-year-old NBA star cheated on Khloe with multiple women while she was pregnant.

"Khloe and Tristan are in a good place, however, it didn't happen overnight," the source explains. "Khloe doesn't give up on something she believes in and she believes in her and Tristan. Khloe and Tristan have been working hard on their relationship and making sure they are on the same page."

"With the basketball playoffs being over, the couple is able to spend some much needed quality time together," the source adds.

Earlier this week, Khloe confirmed "enormous rebuilding" has been underway when it comes to her relationship with Tristan, when she responded to a fan on Twitter who questioned why she was still with the professional athlete following the cheating scandal.

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she replied. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

