Khloe Kardashian Confirms ‘Enormous Rebuilding’ Underway Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the difficulty of keeping her family together following a rocky first two months of parenthood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson -- daughter True -- in April, just days after reports broke that the 27-year-old NBA star allegedly cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant.

While the two have remained quiet about where they stand with their relationship following the drama, a source told ET last week that Khloe and her family had “forgiven” Tristan, and on Monday, the new mom confirmed that “enormous rebuilding” is underway.

The revelation came after a fan known as Queen Persia questioned Khloe’s decision to stay with Tristan.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian, but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” the fan tweeted on Monday. “She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

Within 10 minutes, Khloe responded in defense. “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The fan then explained that she wasn’t trying to judge Khloe, but rather concerned for her future.

“I’m not trying to judge you, bc I do adore you girl,” she wrote back. “You’re a role model to millions of girls, I get that you’re trying to figure sh** out & tbh, your fans are protective of you. We just don’t want some lame breaking your heart again. That’s it.”

“I love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!!” Khloe replied. “I appreciate you I do!!”

The tweets came after Khloe jumped on social media to shut down reports of a “tense” dinner with Tristan at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday night.

Despite an article describing her as tired and distracted at the dinner, an eyewitness tells ET that the two were in great spirits while attending the birthday celebration for one of Tristan’s best friends. Khloe, who was sporting a giant ring on her left ring finger, and Tristan even made multiple toasts to each other.

“They appeared in great spirits,” the eyewitness tells ET, adding that they were drinking tequila ginger ales. “Khloe even took pictures with a few restaurantgoers, and was smiling from ear to ear. They toasted to each other and the birthday boy, Simon, during two separate occasions throughout the night.”

