Khloe Kardashian and Family Have 'Forgiven' Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian returned to Los Angeles over the weekend, and a source tells ET that she and Tristan Thompson are staying in her hometown for the entire summer, where they will continue to work on their relationship.

According to the source, Khloe -- as well as her famous family and friends -- have already "forgiven" Tristan after reports broke that the 27-year-old NBA star allegedly cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant. Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, in April, and has been living in Cleveland, Ohio.

“[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source says. “Everyone is back on board -- friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance -- and so far it’s been working for them.”

But Tristan also knows he has no more chances, the source notes, explaining that the family "is all about forgiveness, and now it’s up to him to prove himself."

The source also says Khloe credits the success of rebuilding their relationship to the fact that she stayed in Cleveland instead of immediately coming back to L.A. after the cheating scandal broke.

“Her family was obviously very concerned when the scandal broke and they wanted her to come home, [but] she decided to stay and is so happy she did,” the source says. "She loved her time in Cleveland and believes it was essential to their relationship to be together as a family unit during that time. Those are important months as a parent and she is grateful they experienced that as a team.”

“True is Khloe’s absolute world," the source adds. "She loves being a mother and True is her pride and joy."

On Tuesday, Khloe and Tristan were snapped going through a McDonald's drive-thru. Tristan drove Khloe's Rolls-Royce Wraith, as Khloe rocked shades while sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

The outing is the second time the pair has been spotted together since Khloe's return to L.A. On Monday night, Khloe and Tristan spent time with Khloe's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The reality star revealed she returned to L.A. over the weekend, Instagramming sweet welcome home gifts from her family, including balloons from her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

Interestingly enough, before her fast food outing, Khloe tweeted about how she's getting back in shape after giving birth -- specifically, that she's not partaking in any fad diets.

"I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets," she tweeted on Monday night. "It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."

"Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long lasting results," she continued. "I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness."

