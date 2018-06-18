Tristan Thompson Wears True's Name on Necklace Following Khloe Kardashian and Daughter's Return to L.A.

Tristan Thompson may not have spent Father’s Day with Khloe Kardashian or their 2-month-old daughter, True, but the NBA star still took the time to give his baby girl a special shout out.

“My Prince and Princess. I love you guys so much!!!” Tristan captioned a pic of his two new gold nameplate necklaces that read True and Prince, the name of his 1-year-old son that he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The photo marks one of the first times the 27-year-old athlete has posted about either of his children on social media.

Meanwhile, Khloe posted a pic of their sleeping newborn daughter holding her father’s hand on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, writing: “Happy Father’s Day.”

Over Father's Day weekend, the 33-year-old reality star returned to Los Angeles with True. Khloe shared some of the sweet treats her family and friends gifted her upon her return, including cookies in the shape of True’s head and balloons from sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, which read: “Welcome home Khloe and True.”

Just two weeks ago, Kris Jenner told ET that daughter Khloé would be heading home to L.A. soon with True. Sources have told ET that Khloé has enjoyed a relatively quiet life in Cleveland, where Tristan lives while playing for the Cavaliers, compared to Los Angeles. The source adds that Khloe has been focusing on motherhood and working on her relationship with the father of her child.

Last week, the new mom opened up about another important dad in her life, her brother Rob Kardashian.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways – his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” she wrote on her blog and personal app. “My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I’m so proud of him!”

