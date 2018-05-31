Khloe Kardashian Returning to L.A. 'Really Soon' Says Mom Kris Jenner (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian will be reunited with her family "really soon!"

Kris Jenner opened up about how new mom Khloe and her 1-month-old daughter, True Thompson, are doing.

"She's great! Yeah! Really, really, really great. [Khloe is] loving being a mom," the Kardashian 62-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the American Woman premiere at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The Revenge Body host and her baby girl are currently in Cleveland, Ohio, where Khloe's boyfriend and NBA basketball star Tristan Thompson resides. While the couple has been laying low since the athlete's cheating scandal, the two seem to be working on their relationship -- but Khloe will be heading back to Los Angeles.

"She'll be back really soon," confirmed Kris, who looked fierce in a black satin oversized blazer dress and matching shoes.

As ET reported last week, Khloe plans to stay put for a couple more weeks. "Khloe doesn’t have any immediate plans to head back to L.A.,” a source told ET. “As of now, she’s planning on being in Cleveland for another month.”

"She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan -- without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people,” the source explained. “She’s doing really well and, of course, is very hands-on with True."

Meanwhile, Kris was supporting her good Kyle Richards and her new show American Woman, a series about a single mother struggling to raise her two daughters on her own in the '70s.

"I'm so excited. I've known her for decades so this feels really good to see all of her dreams come true," Kris marveled. "And I knew her mom, Kathy. So this is full circle."

As far as how Jenner has handled raising her daughters and son, she admitted that she "had no idea" what she was doing when she had Kourtney in 1979.

"For me personally, you learn as you go, it was one day at a time," she shared. "I think the '70s was just a real peaceful [time] for me anyway. It was just another moment in time. I think back on that time and think, wow that was such a great time in life."

American Woman premieres June 7 on the Paramount Network.

