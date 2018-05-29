Khloe Kardashian Shares Memorial Day Mother-Daughter Photo Snuggling Sweet Baby True

Khloe Kardashian was a happy mama on Memorial Day.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet all-American selfie to Snapchat on Monday, which featured the new mom snuggling her baby daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe's blonde locks framed her face while she cuddled True, who wore a pink floral headband around her full head of dark hair and was bundled in a soft white blanket.

The 33-year-old reality star, who welcomed True in mid-April with NBA player Tristan Thompson, was fairly active on social media over the long holiday weekend after taking a bit of a break following the birth of her daughter.

On Saturday, Khloe shared another mommy-and-me selfie in which she can be seen cuddling her sleeping baby with a filter featuring a tropical flower on True's tiny ear.

"Mommy's little love," she sweetly captioned the photo.

The new mom also shared a Boomerang of her toned tummy over the weekend, along with several vague tweets seemingly aimed at those who continue to weigh in on the cheating scandal that broke around Tristan shortly before True was born.

"People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own," she wrote.

Khloe continued, "They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em."

For more on Khloe, who reportedly plans to stay in Cleveland for at least another month, watch the video below.

