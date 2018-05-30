Khloe Kardashian Posts Pic of 'Baby Bunny' True After Calling Daughter Her 'Bestie for Life'

Khloe Kardashian is loving mom life!

The 33-year-old reality star took to social media on Tuesday to express her love for her first child, True Thompson, whom she welcomed back in April with Tristan Thompson.

“I sometimes, still can’t believe I’m a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing,” Khloe tweeted. “True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel."

I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

Khloe also shared a sweet throwback of True at just 2 weeks old.

“My baby bunny,” Khloe wrote on the photo showcasing a sleeping True with a bunny filter. “She was only 2 weeks in this pic. Why is the time flying!! She will be 7 weeks tomorrow.”

These posts come after an active social media weekend for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

On Snapchat, Khloe snuggled up with True in a Memorial Day-themed post. Khloe also called True, “Mommy’s Little Love” in the caption of another sweet Instagram snap.

Little True A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on May 28, 2018 at 8:38pm PDT

In addition to swooning over her adorable daughter, the reality star also used Twitter to seemingly call out those who are still offering their two cents on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, which broke just before True was born.

"People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own," she wrote. "They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em."

Khloe concluded, “Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly."

