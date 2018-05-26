Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Scott Disick's Birthday With Throwback Photo of That Time She Slapped Him

Happy birthday, Scott Disick!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 35 on Saturday -- and what better way to celebrate than with a few memories he'd probably like to forget? Khloe Kardashian took the opportunity to do just that, as she hilariously wished her sister's ex a happy birthday with a photo of herself slapping him across the face on her Instagram Story.

"We came a long way @letthelordbewithyou," Khloe wrote alongside the screengrab from the iconic 2009 episode of KUWTK. "Remember when I slapped you?"

The moment occurred when Khloe found out Kourtney Kardashian had gotten back together with Scott, and the pair were expecting their first child.

"Just admit it. You were jealous of Kourtney. You thought she was going to leave you, so that’s why you knocked her up with the old sausage,” Khloe screamed at Scott. “You wanted to just keep her for 18 years and not let anyone else have her.”

“18 years? I want her for eternity," Scott replied, causing Khloe to slap him across the face -- and Kourtney to look on in horror.

“That is so disrespectful to slap Scott across the face,” Kourtney said. “That’s totally crossing the line.”

Khloe and Scott -- who split from Kourtney in 2015 -- have since repaired their relationship, as the new mom shared a few other photos of herself with Scott in happier times. Kendall Jenner also wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram Story.

Hours later, Khloe, who is "cautiously" working things out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandal last month, posted a cryptic message reading, "You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: 'You got me f**ked up.'"

A source told ET earlier this week that Khloe and Tristan "seem to still be going strong," and that the reality star is planning to stay in Cleveland for the time being -- after welcoming daughter True last month.

"As of now, she's planning on being in Cleveland for another month," the source said.

"She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan -- without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people,” ET's source shared. “She’s doing really well and, of course, is very hands-on with True.”

