Khloé Kardashian Returns to Los Angeles With Daughter True for Father's Day -- Pics!

Khloé Kardashian and her two-month-old daughter have come home to Los Angeles from Cleveland, where True was born. It's True's first time at her L.A. home and family members helped welcome her home with balloons that read "Welcome Home Khloé and True" and some adorable cookies decorated with True's face on them.

The mom and daughter were staying in Cleveland as Khloé recovered from giving birth and worked out some complicated relationship dynamics with Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend and True's father, Tristan Thompson, who was embroiled in a high-profile cheating scandal around the time the child was born.

Instagram photos of their journey were captured by fan social media accounts and show little True being strapped into her car seat and holding onto what appears to be Tristan's finger and the balloons and cookies that met them when they finally got home.

Just two weeks ago, Kris Jenner told ET that daughter Khloé would be heading home to L.A. soon with True. Sources have told ET that Khloé has enjoyed the relative quiet of Cleveland compared to Los Angeles and has focused on motherhood and working on her relationship with Thompson.

