Khloe Kardashian on Her Plan to Lose the Baby Weight

Khloe Kardashian is working on shedding the baby weight!

The 33-year-old reality star took to her app on Tuesday to share an update on her fitness routine along with her trainer, Joe Bouraima.

"It's been so great being back in the gym with my trainer. I'm so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal," Khloe writes. "Coach Joe's already shared all the details about my first post-baby workout, and now he's back to give you guys an update about our fitness strategy. You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I'm pumped!"

Joe revealed that one of Khloe's main goals is working on her stomach.

"Even before pregnancy, the stomach was something Khloé wanted as clean as possible. And now, it's even more an area that she wants back," Joe notes. "But the thing is I don't target this area with lot of abs and core training. Yes, we work on it, but after a pregnancy the abs are an area to take care of and not work too intensely. Right now is more of a preparation for what we're going to do once she's back in LA. Then we can start all the serious work!"

Joe — who also shared that Khloe would like to get back to "the body that she had in the commercial for the 14th season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]" — also gave fans insight into the new mom's workout schedule.

"Monday is cardio day, the one that Khloé did not love at the beginning (but she kind of appreciates it now). She calls it Black Monday, LOL," he writes. "Tuesday through Sunday we work full body with a little bit of cardio, like HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)."

The isn't the first time Khloe has discussed her post-baby body since delivering her daughter, True, back in April. Earlier this month, she declared that her "workouts are working" after fitting in to a pair of her Good American jeans.

The reality star also shared information about her low-carb diet on her app, Khloe With a K.

"I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me," Khloe wrote. "It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!"

