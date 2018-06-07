Khloe Kardashian Says Her 'Workouts are Working' as She Tries on Pre-Baby Jeans

Khloe Kardashian's workouts are paying off!

After welcoming her first child, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been hitting the gym hard -- and the results are showing.

The new mom proudly flaunted her figure on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, telling her fans while shimmying, "Back in a pair of my Good American jeans, yes. My workouts are working." In the clip, Kardashian is seen wearing blue distressed jeans with a black top as she shows off her tiny waist.

"I have no idea what that dance is at the end LOL," she wrote alongside the clip.

Instagram Story

Earlier this week, the Revenge Body host shared her low-carb diet that she's been on since giving birth.

“I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me,” Kardashian wrote on her app and website on Monday. “It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!”

Her meals include one tablespoon of jam and one tablespoon of almond butter to provide a boost of energy before early-morning workouts. After her exercise, she has two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of berries or other fresh fruit.

When mid-morning munchies strike, she has a piece of seasonal fruit, and she advised, “don’t let yourself go hungry,” if snacks tempt again in the early afternoon. “Have a piece of fruit with a handful of almonds,” she said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Kardashian made an appearance at The NBA Finals to support her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend. This appearance comes after a rough couple of months for the new parents. Just before their daughter True's birth, cheating allegations arose against Thompson.

Watch the video below to see some of her public appearance.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson at Cleveland Cavaliers Finals Game

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is a Beautiful Ballerina in Pretty Pink Tutu and Bow

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Low-Carb, Post-Pregnancy Diet

Related Gallery