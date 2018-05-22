New Mom Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stomach as She Gets 'Back in the Rhythm' of Working Out

Khloe Karsdashian is working on her fitness.

The new mom hit the gym on Monday for the first time since giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12. She first documented the experience with a series of Snapchat videos that featured two of her male friends, one of whom was Tristain Thompson's long-time pal, Savos Oguz, assisting with her workout.

The next set of videos showed the 33-year-old reality star flashing her stomach and narrating about getting back into an exercise routine.

"The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard. You're so tired, and you're trying to get back into your rhythm and it's much more difficult than you expect it to be," Khloe confessed. "I've been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body's sore, it's re-waking itself back up."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star defended herself for focusing on her body after giving birth.

"What I'm annoyed about is I've read a couple times on Twitter where they feel like I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary, something I love to do," she explained. "So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out. That's going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love and I love working out, getting my mind right."

Later in the video, Khloe told fans that they can expect more work out snaps in the future. "It's fun! Start somewhere. We all gotta start somewhere. It's a process, but a process that I really, really love, weirdly," Khloe said. "I've been craving these workouts."

The new mom then went on to describe the goals she's set for herself.

"Five weeks after baby, feeling good, muscle memory is a real thing because it's still under there," she said. "Gotta tighten it all up, feeling good, but I've gotta get rid of this part, this and my thighs, but we're working on it. Just need everything to be solid. If I'm solid, I don't really care."

Early in her pregnancy, Khloe received fan criticism for keeping up with her fitness routine.

"It's bizarre to me that people don't want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit," she exclusively told ET's Keltie Knight back in January. "My doctor wants me to work out every day if I could, so I'm doing doctor's orders and I feel good."

ET also recently spoke with Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, about how her daughter was acclimating to motherhood. Check it out:

